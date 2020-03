SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with medical problems and memory issues.

Paul Ivan Burt left his home at about 10 a.m. Thursday. He was driving a red 2005 Chevy 4-door pickup with Texas license plate number BRO8525. He was wearing a gray button-down shirt, blue jeans, and house shoes.

Anyone with any information about Burt’s whereabouts is urged to call SSPD at 903-885-7602.