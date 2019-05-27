Sully the service dog honors his latest owner’s memorial, George H.W. Bush

Sully paid tribute to his previous owner, George H.W. Bush, and has an important message for Memorial Day.

The World War II memorial opened to the public on April 29, 2004. The memorial is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

George H.W. Bush enlisted in the armed forces on his 18th birthday. He became the youngest pilot in the Navy, at his time, when we received his wings. Bush flew combat missions during WWII.

Sully became an American sweetheart after a photo of him lying by President Bush’s casket moved America.

According to Today, Sully was named after retired airline captain, Chesley Sullenberger III.Sullenberger is known for landing a crippled US Airways Flight 1549 with 155 people on board resulting in no fatalities.

After Bush’s death last fall, Sully returned to ‘America’s VetDogs’ in New York where they provide service to veterans with disabilities, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures.