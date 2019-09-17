STUDY: Carcinogens found in E-Cigarettes after FDA banned the chemical

A new study from Duke University suggests that some e-cigarette and smokeless tobacco products could contain high levels of carcinogen.

The data was released in the JAMA Internal Medicine Journal on Monday.

Researchers tested for levels Pulegone, a chemical found in regular cigarettes.

The FDA banned the chemical as a food additive last year because it could cause cancer.

Overall, researchers found the mint and menthol-flavored e-cigarette liquids and smokeless tobacco products contained substantial amounts of the chemical.

