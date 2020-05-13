STRONGVIEW: East Texans get creative to keep local businesses alive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is known for its hospitality and small businesses. Since COVID-19 made its presence and closed the doors of several shops, owners have been struggling to make ends meet.

As Texas slowly reopens, Longview is banding together to keep the American dream alive.

Businesses have decorated storefronts with signs that let people know they are open and encourage them to shop locally.

“The design was basically created to be simple but effective, and just something that’s nice and easy to read,” said Jason Jameson, owner of SignPro.

But they’re not stopping there. Global Graphics is iron printing the message “Strongview Texas” on t-shirts and allowing businesses to include their own logo to join the movement.

“We can’t let our guard down we need to remain positive we need to embrace the grassroots community effort we need to build on each others strengths and we need to support each other but we cannot let our guard down,” said Kelly Hall, President and CEO of Longview Chamber of Commerce.

If you would like a t-shirt, you can visit the Global Graphics website.