Storms cause power outages in East Texas

Sunday’s storms created more power outages in East Texas.
Oncor reports the following customer outages as of 1:30 AM.
Anderson County (including Palestine) – about 100
Athens – 68
Bullard – 11
Jacksonville – 1,200
Lindale – 33
Lufkin – 423
Nacogdoches – 1,454
Rusk – 1,160
Tyler area – over 800
Troup – 216
hwepco reports the following customer outages as of 1:30 AM.
Carthage – 76
Gilmer – 21
Henderson – 245
Kilgore – 331
Longview – 647
New London – 291
Marshall – 31
Winona – 414
Upshur County Rural Electric reports the following customer outages
as of 1:30 AM.
Avinger – 180
Bethlehem – 165
East Mountain – 57
Gilmer – 28
Hall – 105
Harleton – 159
Jefferson – 44
Lake O The Pines – 16
Pittsburg – 348
Ore City – 10
Soules Chapel – 233