Storms cause power outages in East Texas

Sunday’s storms created more power outages in East Texas.

Oncor reports the following customer outages as of 1:30 AM.

Anderson County (including Palestine) – about 100

Athens – 68

Bullard – 11

Jacksonville – 1,200

Lindale – 33

Lufkin – 423

Nacogdoches – 1,454

Rusk – 1,160

Tyler area – over 800

Troup – 216





hwepco reports the following customer outages as of 1:30 AM.

Carthage – 76

Gilmer – 21

Henderson – 245

Kilgore – 331

Longview – 647

New London – 291

Marshall – 31

Winona – 414



Upshur County Rural Electric reports the following customer outages

as of 1:30 AM.

Avinger – 180

Bethlehem – 165

East Mountain – 57

Gilmer – 28

Hall – 105

Harleton – 159

Jefferson – 44

Lake O The Pines – 16

Pittsburg – 348

Ore City – 10

Soules Chapel – 233

