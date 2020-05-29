Stimulus debit cards have East Texans confused on what to look for

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – To help Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government is handing out financial relief that was approved through the stimulus aid package in Congress.

The money was first sent through direct deposits and checks, but they for those who still haven’t recieved money might expect a debit card in the mail.

But that’s caused some confusion for those who didn’t know to look for a debit card because the envelope comes unmarked and has been mistaken for junk mail.

For one East Texan, he had a different problem. Donald Willingham received a card with his first name and his wife’s maiden name.

Willingham’s Stimulus Debit Card with incorrect name

“First I thought it was just a scam card because it didn’t look like something that would be from the US government. Other people according to the internet had thrown it in the trash,” said Willingham.

To activate the card, you are required to provide your social security number and that’s what Willingham wasn’t too sure about.

“Well, the stimulus debit card is what I’m afraid of. If I do go into [the website] and put in my social security number or my wife’s we don’t know which one will work,” he said. “And if that match it with a Donald Zhang, I mean what’s going to happen to Donald Willingham in this whole process?”

After visiting the website, Willingham said he couldn’t reach anyone to ask questions.

“I may never get it. Its kinda like some of the people who can’t unemployment after three months. Can’t even talk to anybody to get it,” said Willingham.

He said he wants to make sure others are aware of what to look for and that a mistake like this never happens again.