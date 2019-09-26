STILL MISSING: Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Kimberly Flint case

RUSK COUNTY Texas (KETK) — It’s been a year, and Kimberly Flint is still missing.

Thursday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the case. Officials made their original post on September 27, 2018.

About a week and a half later, K9 units from around the state were added to the search. Since last year, there has been three official search parties by the sheriff’s office.

The lead investigator Roy Cavazos said cadaver dogs have been brought in twice in the area Flint went missing, and no remains have been found.

The expanded force is searching the area around Highway 84 at the Angelina River.

Flint was discovered to be missing when her wrecked car was found abandoned on the bridge.

The black box information indicated that the airbags did not go off, and there was not a passenger inside. Officials also found no blood inside the vehicle.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a truck that a witness reported seeing near a scene. It was a white duly, with a white clover sticker on the back window.

“If you were driving that truck, you’re not in trouble. We just want to talk to you,” said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.

Anyone with any information about Flint is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 903-657-3581.