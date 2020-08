NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- On August 25, the Stephen F. Austin State University Facebook page shared a message about how the university will cancel classes in advance of Hurricane Laura.

Classes will be cancelled starting in the afternoon of August 26, and there will be no classes for the remainder of the week.

Students are expected to resume classes on Monday, August 31.

Campus housing and dining will still be open to students during this time.