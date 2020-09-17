State health agency now reporting numbers of COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is now posting on its website the statewide number of COVID-19 cases reported by Texas public schools.

The website and its data is a collaborative effort with the Texas Education Agency.

Currently, the website shows 2,344 cases out of an estimated 1.1 million students learning on Texas school campuses.

The site also is reporting 2,175 confirmed cases among school staff members.

The number of student and staff COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools will be updated each Wednesday. Beginning next week, it will include data by school district. TEA will link to the data from TEA’s COVID-19 website.

TEA previously directed all school districts to submit information about COVID-19 cases going back to the start of the school year. Information is submitted via an online form each Monday by those school systems that were notified in the previous week that a student, teacher, or staff member who participates in any on-campus activity has tested positive for a current COVID-19 infection. Antibody tests, which indicate a previous infection, are not required to be reported.

The data will provide an overview of the burden of disease in Texas schools over time and inform public policy decisions about COVID-19.

School districts and other local authorities will continue to be the best source of the most current and specific information about cases in their schools.

Schools are required by law to notify public health officials in their area of all cases.

TEA requires schools to report cases tied to on-campus instruction or activities to parents, teachers, and campus staff.