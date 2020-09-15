State emergency management division offering free COVID-19 testing in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management is offering free COVID-19 testing in Van Zandt County Thursday through Saturday.

Testing will be offered in Van Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 255 West Main Street.

Testing will be offered in Wills Point Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 North Fourth Street.

Symptoms are not required to be tested at either location, and persons wanting to be tested do not have to make an appointment.

However, pre-registration is available at texas.curativeinc.com.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 548 cases in Van Zandt County, with 446 recoveries.

The county has suffered 18 deaths.