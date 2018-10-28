Top Stories

State awards $615,000 for upgrades at Gilmer airport

TYLER, Tyler (KETK) - The Texas Transportation Commission has approved more than $615,000 for upgrades at the Fox Stephens Field Gilmer Municipal Airport.

According to our newspaper partner, Longview News Journal, the funds will be used for pavement design and construction improvements, according to the commission.

A project consultant is scheduled to begin design work this fall.

TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, and this year. The department expects to provide about $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports across the state.

