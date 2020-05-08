State applies for FEMA funds to help Texas food banks

Grant Mock, a PFC with the California National Guard places cereal in a box of food supplies at the Sacramento Food Bank in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Food banks have been hit hard by a shortage of volunteers due to the mandatory stay-at-home order caused by the coronavirus. Mock and other members of the 115th Regional Support Group are supplementing food bank staff to ensure the food bank continues provide food to those in need. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management has applied for FEMA assistance funding to support Texas’s network of food banks.

Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement Friday.

If approved, this funding will provide nearly $70 million for Texas’ network of 21 food banks and will allow food banks to work with their supply chain networks to shore up supplies and provide more nutritional support to those in need.

“This funding is crucial to helping ensure our network of food banks can continue to provide food to Texans in need,” said Abbott. “Our food banks have tirelessly served their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response, and this pandemic has led to a quick depletion of supplies and resources for these organizations. The State of Texas is committed to giving these organizations supplemental support during these challenging times so they can continue providing resources to those in need.

“I thank TDEM for working closely with FEMA to apply for these funds, and remain grateful to the staff and volunteers of our food banks here in the Lone Star State. These selfless and hardworking Texans represent the very best of our great state.”