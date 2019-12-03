Breaking News
Smith County Sheriff’s deputies in standoff with wanted man near Loop 323

Starbucks adds ‘Irish Cream Cold Brew’ holiday drink

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Starting Tuesday you’re going to see a new holiday-themed drink at Starbucks.

The coffee company is adding “Irish Cream Cold Brew” which is coffee mixed with Irish Cream Syrup topped with vanilla sweet cream foam and cocoa powder.

The new item is the company’s second holiday-themed iced drink to join its menu in the past three years.

In 2016, it offered a limited-time drink called the “Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew.”

Starbucks says “Irish Cream Cold Brew” will be available at stores across the U.S. but only for a limited time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories