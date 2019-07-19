Stage partners with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger

Across America, 13 million children are currently struggling with hunger, and 22 million rely on free or reduced-priced school lunches.

That’s why Stage says they’re partnering with No Kid Hungry.

So how can you help?

Just in time for back-to-school season, Stage stores are giving you the opportunity to purchase food-themes lunch totes, water bottles, and drawstring packs.

50% of the sales of each item will go to No Kid Hungry, which funds their effots to provide meals to children in need.

Stage will also donate a dollar for each social media post mentioning #fuelkidsfutures and invites guests to share favorite meals that fuel their day or their child’s day.

“As a company we continually strive to be hte heart of every hometown by actively seeking opportunities to engage within and improve the communities we serve,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.

Want to learn more about No Kid Hungry? Click here to check out their website and how you can get involved.