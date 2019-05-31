St. Cyprian’s student all the buzz at Scripps National Spellling Bee

Alex Tiu, a Saint Cyprian’s student, is in Washington D.C.for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

His school back in Lufkin is eager to see what their friend will spell on TV.

“He has been preparing and working so hard with his family,” said Sherry Durham, St. Cyprian’s Director of Schools. “Alex is such a great student and he works hard in whatever he does and he’s been studying constantly.”

Staff back in Lufkin aren’t the only ones excited, for alex it’s the culmination of all his hard work even after the school year.

“I’m really excited just to be here, it’s really such an honor to be here because it’s not easy, there’s 567 people competing here,” said Alex Tiu.

To study, he has an online resource with just a few words to look over.

“So far we only have popular-spell module and module one and I’m still studying on those,” said Tiu. “There’s like 21,000 words on each.”

Back home there’s one challenging word to describe what’s on everyone’s minds: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, because they don’t know what else to say.

“Alex is just a shining example of a student, he excels in every subject and spelling is just kind of the icing on the cake,” said Pat Klos.

“Alex Tiu is a hard worker, the entire Tiu family is invested in their children and it shows,” said Durham. “He’s already a winner to us and we’re so proud of him.”

When he gets home, all the buzz will be about him.