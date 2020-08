TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting their grand opening in Tyler tomorrow.

The new location will open at 7 a.m. on South Broadway Avenue where Hastings Books used to be.

The store will be open seven days a week until 10 pm..

Workers will wear masks.

To celebrate the opening, every shopper will receive a free reusable shopping bag with their purchase.

Customers can also enter to win a $500 Sprouts gift card by visiting their website.