Spring Hill cancels summer workouts for female athletes after one tests positive for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill ISD is canceling workouts for female athletes following notification that a female athlete attending summer strength and conditioning workouts has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school made the announcement on Facebook and its athletics website.
The announcement reads:
“Spring Hill ISD has been notified that a female student athlete currently attending our Summer Strength & Conditioning workouts has tested positive for COVID-19. The coaching staff was notified by the parent that the student had exposure at a non-school activity. Following UIL protocol, we will be canceling all workouts for female athletes for the next two weeks. Guidelines require that we not resume workouts for female athletes until June 30th. Workouts for male athletes will continue as scheduled. All workout facilities utilized by both males and females are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines. We have followed, and will continue to follow, all guidelines and have taken every precaution to keep our athletes safe and have done so for the entirety of this summer workout program.
“Our coaching staff will be reaching out to families of our female athletes in order to answer any questions you may have. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”Weston Griffis, Spring Hill ISD Athletics Director