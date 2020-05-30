Splash Kingdom open again, but with important changes

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Splash Kingdom in Canton, along with water parks across the state, welcomed guests back through their gates today.

But in order to protect those guests from the spread of COVID-19 and remain open, there’s a long list of rules they must follow.

For now, they are allowed to open only to 25% capacity. There are no sie attractions like video games or play areas. They must screen all employees and contractors before their shifts start, and they must disinfect any frequently touched surfaces.

With summer approching, Splash Kingdom officials said time was running out for them to let guests back in.

“We have a very short window to operate and to make any money at all,” said Splash Kingdom President and CEO Johnny Blevins. “Splash Kingdom hires around 700 students a season, and there were a lot of jobs we wanted them to have.”

The biggest change at the park is to its ticketing system.

Tickets can only be purchased on the park’s website, and guests have to select a time to come into the park.