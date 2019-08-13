SPECIAL REPORT: Together capable of overcoming cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One Longview woman recently won an uphill battle. She’s a survivor of stage four ovarian cancer but when she was first diagnosed, she says the emotional pain was just as strong as the physical pain.

A tool she had to find her way through were the resources around here and now there’s proof that with the help of friends and doctors, it’s possible to rid yourself from the disease.

Being a doctor, diagnosing and treating people with cancer, it’s not exactly the person you hope to meet someday.

“I acknowledge the fact that nobody wants to meet me. They don’t want to be in my office but I meet them at that level and say hey, I get that.” Doctor Monique Spillman, Gynecologic Oncologist, Texas Oncology

But for Mallory Cox, she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and became a patient of doctor Spillman’s.

Dr. Spillman knew that she would be able to work with Mallory well and help her in healing, knowing the importance between doctor and patient relationships.

“It allows the patient to focus on being her best self and allowing other people to worry for her,” Dr. Spillman said.

“I could tell in her eyes that she had compassion for me at that point and she was going to do anything for me until we could get this taken care of.” Mallory Cox, patient

When a patient fully trusts her doctors and physicians, there is scientific evidence now showing they will have a better chance of beating their cancer.

First, it’s because their stress levels drop. That positively influences a person’s immune system and also blood pressure levels. When patients feel calm and relaxed, their blood flows more easily and good blood flow allows cancer **treatment to do its job faster and easier.

“There is data out there that says a good team around you helps,” Dr. Spillman said.

“You meet their family, you meet their kids, you see them suffer, and you just want to make it better for them any way you can.” Devin Brecheen, physician assistant

Devin and Mallory hit it off instantly, instilling a friendship in the midst of patient care. Then, with love, prayer, support, and extensive care, Mallory was able to get rid of all active cancer cells. She took her last chemotherapy treatment recently, ringing the cancer bell.

“I have two little girls, a 5 year old and a 2 year old,” Mallory said. “They’re not ever gonna remember having a sick mommy.”

And a mindset like that can make a person more than capable of beating cancer. Mallory also gives huge credit to Texas Oncology and the Longview clinic there. She says it’s easier to have a good patient-doctor rapport with a smaller unit rather than driving into Dallas for the same treatment offered here.

