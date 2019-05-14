SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Spring forward’ forever? Lawmakers propose permanent daylight saving bill

Time is running out for a new bill in Austin. Once a year we all turn our clocks back and sadly lose an hour of sleep. Well, that could all change. The Texas House of Representatives filed a joint resolution to let you choose, whether the state will live permanently under daylight saving time or stay in standard time.

State lawmakers are pushing for Texas to join Arizona and Hawaii, in ending daylight saving time.

“We need to figure this out as a modern society about one time or the other,” says Representative Lyle Larson, (R) San Antonio.

Representative Larson isn’t the only one in support of the bill. After President Trump tweeted “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”, other lawmakers are throwing their weight behind the change.

“I would urge my fellow citizens I like daylight savings time better than standard time I like the light late in the day,” says Governor Abbott.

But what would this actually mean for East Texans? Let’s take a look at when students are outside waiting on the school bus.

On standard time, children would be loading the bus the same time they are now, but on daylight saving time, it would be pushed back an hour. This would mean a darker, early morning pickup.

Safety for children is one of the major reasons why some Texans believe this bill is a solution to the problem.

“I’m here to support passage of House Bill 49 to end daylight savings time,” says Martha Haubluetzel, from Ingleside, TX. Haubluetzel traveled 3 hours to tell lawmakers how concerned she is about students waiting in the dark.

“It’s hazardous to bus students and those walking to school,” explains Haubluetzel.

However, not everyone is in support of the bill. Texas farmers are concerned about what this bill could mean for their business.

“I’m okay with not changing the clock, it’s where we land that’s going to have the negative impact,” says Terry Holcomb, who is against House Bill 49.

Whether your for or against this bill, voters will ultimately make the decision.

If the bill passes, Texas would be joining Arizona and Hawaii in opting out of daylight saving time. The bill is waiting to be approved by the House, before it could end up on the November ballot.