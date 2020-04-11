Southside Bank gives $25,000 for UT Tyler students impacted by COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Southside Bank in Tyler has given $25,000 for scholarships to help UT Tyler students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southside Bank Hole-in-One Scholars program will target students enrolled for fall 2020 who have a financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Twenty-five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.

“Our students are experiencing the economic consequences of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president. “This generous gift from our friends at Southside Bank demonstrates their commitment to student success.”

Southside Bank has supported the UT Tyler Million Dollar Hole-in-One as the title sponsor for many years. The Hole-in-One is part of the annual UT Tyler Patriot Classic golf event, which has been postponed due to COVID-19.

“We understand the financial impact the pandemic has had on students in our region. Supporting education is important to Southside Bank, and we want to help meet the needs of deserving students, especially during this difficult time,” said Lee Gibson, Southside Bank president and CEO.

Current and incoming students can apply for the Southside Bank Hole-in-One scholarship here.

Applications are open through April 22.

Applicants will submit an essay explaining how their life has been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.