Southeast Texas residents told to boil water after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KETK) – People near Houston are on edge this afternoon after being warned to boil their water.

This after a child died from a rare parasite found in the water supply.

Health officials say the amoeba that six-year-old Josiah McIntyre died from in early September, naegleria fowleri, is a parasite that is generally acquired through water.

On Friday Lake Jackson issued a “do not use” water advisory. It was later downgraded to a “boil water” notice.

So far, three of the 11 water samples collected have come back positive for the amoeba – one from a city splash pad storage tank, one from a downtown fire hydrant, and another from the 6-year-old boy’s home.

“It originally started on Thursday, with a headache,” said Maria Castillo, Josiah’s mother. “On Friday it progressed to vomiting and a fever.”

Officials originally told residents in eight Texas communities not to use the water. Now only Lake Jackson residents being told to boil water before using.

The Brazosport Water Authority and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

Governor Greg Abbott will speak about the issue Tuesday.