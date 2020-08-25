South East Texas law enforcement, organizations guiding drivers to safety

Texas (KETK) – With Hurricane Laura approaching, highways leading to East Texas are packed. People evacuating Central and South Texas are experiencing bumper to bumper traffic.

The Texas Department of Transportation reminds drivers that US Highways 59, 69 and 96 could experience major delays. Deep East Texas law enforcement officers are encouraging evacuees to leave early and stick to the specific evacuation routes.

“Don’t wait until the last minute, because the last minute is when you have problems with gas, lodging, all the logistics involved in evacuating,” says Alton Lenderman, Captain Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

“Predesignated road ways, typically north, that will lead those that are leaving the area in preparation for the storm. A lot of them are marked on the shoulder with a hurricane symbol indicated that is a evacuation route,” says David Hendry, DPS.

First responders say they’ll use lesson learned from Hurricane Harvey ,back in 2017 , to help people get through this storm.