South Dakota investigators: AG reported hitting deer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day, state investigators said Monday.

Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident. The Department of Public Safety said only that he told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had hit a deer and did not say whether he reported the crash in a 911 call.

The man, who was identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever, was not found until Sunday morning.

It took investigators nearly 22 hours to identify Boever’s body with a family member, leaving family members frustrated and suspicious, his cousin Nick Nemec said.