South Carolina boy gives up Disney trip to give hot dogs to Dorian evacuees

A six-year-old in South Carolina was saving his birthday money to go to Disney World, but he changed his mind and decided to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees in his town.

6-year old Jermaine Bell will be celebrating his 7th birthday on September 8th.

Bell instantly had other priorities on his list to do with his birthday money.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” said the child.

So Bell took his birthday money and traded it in for hot dogs, chips, and water to serve to coastal South Carolina evacuees.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give.”

Living by that motto, Bell stood along Highway 125 in Allendale with two handcrafted signs on each end of the highway to make sure he got evacuees attention.

He severed nearly 100 evacuees.

Disney representatives have already expressed interest in finding a way to make Jermaine’s Disney dream come true.