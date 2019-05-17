South Broadway back open after an 18-wheeler hits a power pole

UPDATE:

All roads that were closed due to this incident have been reopened.

Original Story:

Southbound lanes of S. Broadway Ave are closed at Elm St. Northbound lanes are closed at Front St as Tyler Police investigate a crash involving an 18 wheeler that hit a power line.

Police were called to the 300 block of S. Broadway. Power lines are down and in the street and are wrapped around the truck. This also affects the intersection of S. Broadway and Front St. At this time all northbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area if at all possible. Power and cable lines are down.