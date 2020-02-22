SOUND THE ALARM: Red Cross volunteers working to save lives by installing smoke alarms in homes

STARRVILLE, Texas (KETK) – In the heat, smoke, and confusion of a fire, a working smoke alarm can save lives.

That’s the guiding principle behind “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life,” the Red Cross campaign to prevent fire fatalities by installing smoke alarms in homes without them.

Volunteers go door-to-door in neighborhoods and communities, asking residents if they have smoke alarms in their homes. If they do not, the volunteers will install them at no cost to the homeowner.

In homes that do have alarms, the volunteers will check the batteries to make sure the alarm will function.

On Saturday, the volunteers were in the Starrville community.

It’s an initiative that was born out of several tragedies last year, in which East Texans died in fires because they had no smoke alarms to alert them to danger.

The volunteers have already installed hundreds of the alarms, and the Red Cross says the project will continue over the next several weeks.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm and can’t afford one or need help installing it, please contact the local Red Cross at 903-581-7981.