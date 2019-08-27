Son of fallen Texas officer receives special welcome on first day of school

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – It was a bittersweet morning for Joaquin Espericueta.

Monday morning he was greeted by area law enforcement on his first day of 7th grade at Cathey Middle School.

Joaquin is the son of fallen Mission hero Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta.

“I think it’s important for us as an organization to obviously be by the families side. By both Joaquin and Breanna and Bobby. We will continue that you know as we move forward,” said Chief Robert Dominguez of the Mission Police Department.



Chief Dominguez says there are still a lot of firsts for the Espericueta children.

He adds they will continue to be there for the family, including Joaquin’s birthday on Friday and his first football game next month, where he will be the team’s captain.

“We’re excited to have him here on the first day of school, understanding that support is here for him,” said Melvin Bedford, Principal of Cathey Middle School.



The chief says he appreciates the support not only from law enforcement who showed up this morning, but from the entire community of the Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s been a difficult time for all of us and it’s gone through a healing process. This is part of that healing process.”