‘SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT’: Victim spoke to girlfriend moments before Houston plant explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN NewsSource) – A few minutes before an explosion rocked the Houston area, Gerardo Castorena was about to start his shift at Watson Grinding and he called the woman he was dating

“‘Hey,’ he goes,” recalled Bobbie Gama about her last conversation with Castorena, “‘something’s not right.’ I said why and he said, ‘I’m here at the parking lot of my job and something smells funny. It smells like gas.”

Castorena said he would call back in five minutes.

The call never came.

But Gama, like so many, heard and felt the blast. Then she watched the news.

“I saw the name of the plant, Watson, and then I knew,” she said.

The explosion killed two workers, Frank Flores and Castorena, father of three, including a 21-year-old son in the Marine Corps who’ll be travelling home from Camp Lejeune to grieve with the rest of his family.

Two families are now dealing with loss that happened in a split second of explosion and fire.

Bobbie Gama said she and Castorena planned to see each other.

That will never happen.

“We had a date tonight,” she said. “We had a date tonight.”