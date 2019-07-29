Some surgeries may be postponed due to East Texas blood shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hospitals in East Texas are on alert that if a drastic blood shortage is not fixed by Wednesday, some elective surgeries may be forced to be postponed, according to Carter Bloodcare

“We will not have enough blood to meet standing transfusion orders, said Linda Goelzer, director of Public Relations.

In a news release from Carter, the company explains how the shortage has reached crisis levels that goes beyond normal summer lows in donation levels.

“Any unanticipated surge in blood needs by a local hospital could deplete the inventory in a matter of minutes.”

During the summer, there are fewer donors. Also, the shortage is not just limited to East Texas, but is nationwide.

“Some years we can get blood from other suppliers, but this year that is not the case… It’s a very serious situation,” said Goelzer.

Blood cannot be manufactured and the only way to replenish blood supplies is through donations.

Carter is hoping that normal donors consider giving again and that people who never or rarely give will respond to their plea.

Donors must be at 16 least years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health, according to information from the blood center. They are asked to eat a healthy meal two to four hours before giving and to drink lots of water before and after giving.

Donors must provide proof of identification, such as a driver’s license.

The Tyler center is located at 815 S. Baxter Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.