Some East Texas businesses are struggling to stay open

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local businesses in East Texas are going to make have to make drastic changes in order to stay open now that the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has recently run out of money.

Sister2Sister Cookies co-owner, Melissa Bennett has done just that.

Bennett has furloughed her part-time employees and reduced hours for her full-timers. She applied for a PPP loan before the funds depleted.

Now she’s focused on staying afloat.

“We are probably 30 to 40 percent down. And so any little bit would help, so we went ahead and applied for the PPP loan just to help with our expenses to make sure we keep our doors open,” says Bennett.

Bennett also wants her employees to get paid everything they’ve earned.

“A lot of them aren’t getting paid anything. And some are volunteering, just to make it easier on me, which I am so thankful. These are all family for me, so I’d love to be able to pay all of them,” says Bennett.

For Sister2Sister Cookies having a drive thru is invaluable to their business.

At Peek-A-Bootique they’re having their own struggles. Owner Julie Wood is hoping federal funds will be added.

“When the small business loan comes in, the first thing I’m going to do is pay my employees because they’re the ones that are hungry and going without. I still have all this inventory to still pay for,” says Wood.

Both business owners call their staff family and want everyone together as along as possible.