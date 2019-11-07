Some Alto residents will lose power temporarily Tuesday as Oncor updates equipment

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Oncor is warning customers in Alto that some households will lose electric power temporarily as the company updates equipment.

As part of an ongoing reliability improvement project, Oncor will be updating electric equipment in east Alto next week. Part of this work will require temporary power outages for 30 to 50 Oncor customers in east Alto, near Old Spanish Trail, on Tuesday, November 12.

Outages will be begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. and conclude by approximately 5 p.m.

The company says it will have all available resources engaged and focused on completing the work as quickly and safely as possible to mitigate the potential impact on customers.

Oncor personnel are also going door-to-door to notify Alto residents of the temporary outages. Customers with questions can contact Oncor at 888.313.6862.

“Oncor appreciates the patience of local residents and remains committed to providing the community with safe, reliable and affordable electric service,” the company said.