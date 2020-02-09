Soldiers from San Antonio, Las Cruces killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The Department of Defense has identified the two soldiers killed in Afghanistan late Saturday.

Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, was from San Antonio and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, was from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The two soldiers died February 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations.

Six other U.S. soldiers were wounded in what is being described as an insider attack when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.

The incident is under investigation.

Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died in combat there.