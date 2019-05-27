Soldier braves rain to honor fallen soldiers Sgt. Maryam Treece Sgt. Maryam Treece

Arlington, Virginia (KETK) - A soldier in the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) braves a severe storm on Thursday to honor soldiers who lost their lives.

Before Memorial Day weekend, The Old Guard plants over 245,000 U.S. flags at the graves in Arlington National Cemetery.

According to the U.S. Infantry Regiment's website, The Old Guard is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the army, serving since 1784.

The Old Guard is the official ceremonial unit for the Army. Their duty is to escort the president and provide security over Washington, D.C. in time of national emergency or civil disturbance.