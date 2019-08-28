SOLD OUT: Popeyes announces depletion of chicken sandwiches

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Popeyes hit a wall in the war against Chick-fil-

A on Tuesday when they announced they sold out of their chicken sandwiches.

The company released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the chicken sandwiches sold out in just two weeks since debuting on August 12.

The war of Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A grew on Twitter with people deciding for themselves who was better. The demand for Popeyes initiated long lines with some people trying to sell the sandwiches on eBay for up to $7,000.

The fast-food chain released a video on Twitter highlighting their success but announcing the new craze led to their depleted supply.

Popeyes hopes to bring the sandwich back as soon as possible, but in the meantime they encourage followers to download the app with notifications of when the sandwiches will be back.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” said Popeyes in a statement. The company said those who want to be notified when they return to stores should download the Popeyes app and “sign up for push notifications.”.

RELATED CONTENT: