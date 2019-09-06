Smith County women’s event helps 2,600 abused children

Close to 1,000 women came together to support the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. This was their sixth year hosting a fundraiser that has in all helped 2,600 local abused children.

It’s their annual Bling-O Designer Purse Bingo event, a place for fun and for an important cause.

“We call it Blingo and we play bingo for designer purses,” Terri Smith, executive director of Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center, said. “So it’s ladies’ night out.”

“It is the most enjoyable thing to see everybody come together,” one supporter said. “It just feels great. Everybody is uplifting and it’s very welcoming and warm.”

The reason it is so uplifting is that they are all here to support a cause.

“The advocacy center is so important because a lot of children don’t have anyone to speak up for them, so to have a community come together means a lot.”

“There are so many children who need our help.”

“Last year we saw 590 children,” Smith said. “This year we’ve already seen that many and by the end of this year, we’ll probably see closer to 800.”

In the six years hosting this event, they’ve helped more than 2,600 kids. From a boy you pass in the hallway to a girl that lives down the street, it’s more children than what you know and it’s close to home.

“I personally know some young girls that have been helped through the children’s advocacy center, so it’s something our firm really believes in and want to be part of, supporting our community.”

Now, abused children have a place to go to seek help and it’s in part thanks to ladies like the ones attending this event.

“If the children only knew there were these women and other supporters in our community. It would be overwhelming to them.”

For more information on the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center, visit their website here.