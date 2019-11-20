Smith County traffic stop yields 900 lbs. of pot, 2K doses of THC vaping cartridges

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop on I-20 in Smith County led to the arrest of a Georgia man after more than 900 lbs. of marijuana was found in his RV.

Joe Huang, 51, of Dacula, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with possession of marijuana between 50-2,000 lbs.

Huang’s RV was stopped by members of the North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit during an operation in North Texas.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy speaking with Huang during the stop grew suspicious and asked for permission to search the vehicle. Huang consented.

In the search, deputies found 976 lbs. of marijuana and more than 2,000 dosage units of vaping cartridges containing THC concentrate.

The contraband was destined for Georgia.

Huang is in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

The North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit was started in December 2017 to help stem the flow of drugs and human trafficking victims across the highways and interstates of North Texas.

The unit is comprised of a team of specially trained deputy sheriffs whose mission is to interdict dangerous drugs, narcotics, contraband and human cargo on established smuggling corridors across North Texas. This eight-agency initiative is the first of its kind in Texas and the United States.

An integral part of this initiative is the cooperating Sheriff’s agreement that any of the deputies assigned to this unit have jurisdictional authority to operate and make arrests within any of the participating counties.

The unit was founded by Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler, Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.