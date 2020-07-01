Smith County tops 600 COVID-19 cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County surpassed 600 COVID-19 cases Wednesday with an addition of 52 new confirmed cases.

According to NET Health, this puts Smith County at 618 total cases, with 293 estimated recoveries and an estimated 58 patients in hospitals.

The county has suffered four deaths.

On June 28, the county added 67 cases, its largest one-day increase to date.

In east Texas, Smith County is second only to Titus County in the total number of cases, with Titus reporting 809. Angelina County is third with 507 cases.

Graphic from NET Health

The largest number of cases have been reported in Tyler, at 497. Lindale is second highest with 31. Whitehouse has 23, Flint has 20, and Bullard has 17.

Cases also have been confirmed in:

Troup – 11

Arp – 5

Hideaway – 4

Winona – 4

Kilgore – 2

Overton -2

Gladewater – 1

Mineola – 1

The jump in case numbers follows a statewide trend of spiking figures. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 159,986 cases in Texas, with 2,424 deaths and an estimated 85,818 recoveries. As of June 20, 6,904 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.