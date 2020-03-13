Smith County suspends jury duty for 1 month, grand jury service will continue

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is suspending jury duty for one month to follow guidelines announced by the Texas Judicial Branch – Office of Court Administration.

Jurors who have received a summons to appear in court from Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, April 1, do not have to appear at the Smith County Courthouse. No jurors were scheduled for the week of April 6-10. At this time, jury duty in Smith County is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 13.

The affected jurors will be rescheduled and will receive a new summons.

Grand jury service has not been cancelled. Grand jurors are still to report when scheduled.

“Smith County is following the Office of Court Administration guidelines on judicial activities, suspending non-essential activities at the Smith County Courthouse in light of the concerns for Coronavirus, unless directed by each specific court” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

Certain essential judicial functions will continue. Each District Judge, County Court-at-Law Judge and Justice of the Peace in Smith County are in charge of their own dockets and attorneys and litigants should contact their specific court with any questions regarding non-jury court activities.

For additional information regarding the OCA guidelines, please visit: https://www.txcourts.gov/media/court-procedures-for-the-2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/