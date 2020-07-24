Smith County suffers 13th death to COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed the 13th COVID-related death in Smith County.

The deceased is a 63-year old male resident of Kilgore.

The 12 previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are below:

56-year old male resident of Troup

66-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

77-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old male resident of Tyler

87-year old female resident of Tyler

88-year old female resident of Whitehouse

91-year old male resident of Hideaway

95-year old male resident of Tyler

As of Friday, July 24, NET Health has received laboratory confirmation of 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County and the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County since March 13 has increased to 2,106.

There are a total of 1581 active cases, 512 recoveries, and 13 deaths. The number of East Texas residents in Tyler hospitals has decreased to 139.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

All confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported by NET Health are the positive-PCR test results.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) samples are obtained from a person by using either a nasal swab or an oral swab.

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at (903) 617 – 6404.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

More information about newly announced free COVID-19 testing locations and a variety of community health resources available to control the spread of COVID-19 are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.