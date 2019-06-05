Smith County SO says someone is shooting at car windows with a BB gun

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of criminal mischief in the county.

"Recently, the Smith County Sheriff's Office has been receiving a large number of criminal mischief reports in the southwest portion of the county," according to Larry Christian, SCSO public information officer. "Also, we are aware that the Tyler Police Department is receiving an excessive amount of these reports as well."

The suspects appear to be using a BB gun to shoot at vehicle windows, Christian said. The most frequent targets are parked vehicles, though one suspect did hit one vehicle driving down Hwy 155 South.

The victim of this particular incident only described a "dark passenger car."

In a separate incident, the Tyler Police Department received a report from a victim seeing a "dark colored car" as well. In this report, the victim stated that he actually observed a suspect shooting a BB gun at his vehicle.

SCSO has also had a patrol vehicle damaged in the same manner while parked at a residence. The entire back glass was shattered, rendering the vehicle unusable for patrol until repaired.

The suspect(s) have also started targeting businesses along HWY 155 South. Authorities have reports of glass being shattered at these businesses along with other damage reported.

Anyone with any information concerning these crimes is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.