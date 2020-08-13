Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam, says caller uses specific deputy name

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller impersonates a specific deputy by name.

According to SCSO, a county resident received a phone call in which the caller identified himself as a lieutenant with the office by a specific name.

The caller informed the victim that they needed some information before they take legal action against him.

The victim said the caller was very specific with his information including the victim’s past arrest record.

“At no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office randomly call an individual and ask for personal identifying information over the phone,” said Sgt. Larry Christian, SCSO public information officer.

Christian reminded people never to give personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers.

Personal identifying information includes Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers.

Also, never provide credit/debit card numbers, bank routing numbers, or account numbers over the phone.

“The only time this information should ever be provided over the phone is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known agency, business or creditor,” Christian said.

If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.