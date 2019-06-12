Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for auto-theft suspect

The sheriff’s office is searching for an auto-theft suspect that stole a Ford F-550 flatbed truck the morning of June 10th.

The suspect is seen entering the property of Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Company located at 14264 State Hwy 64 West in Tyler. The suspect gained entry into the vehicle and drove away.

Officials are searching for the white truck with a Texas license plate BA7-9295.

The stolen truck was caught on surveillance on U.S. Hwy 259, north of Longview at 8:37 a.m. on June 10th. The suspect used a credit card left in the vehicle to purchase fuel at a convenience store.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing a black “Hurley” baseball cap, blue t-shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.