Smith County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, identifies victim in Monday morning homicide

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a July 20 shooting near Tyler State Park that left one man dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 5:40 a.m. Monday to a deadly conduct call at the Exxon convenience store in the 14900 block of FM 14 in northern Smith County.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim just inside the front door of the business suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred outside of the business. A deputy conducted CPR on the victim until the arrival of paramedics, but the man died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32 of Arlington.

Investigators obtained security camera footage and put together a description of a suspect vehicle.

Assisted by the Texas Rangers, Smith County investigators developed a lead early Wednesday morning. That lead led them to a residence in Arlington, where they found a vehicle matching the one in the surveillance video.

Obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the vehicle and residence.

Information gathered as a result of the search, along with witness statements, led to the identity of the suspect in this homicide. The suspect is identified as Robert Ernst Price, 51, of Arlington.

Price was arrested in Arlington on a murder charge and is in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.