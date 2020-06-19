Live Now
Smith County officials discuss mental health in criminal justice system in virtual townhall

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating rash of auto burglaries in Flint

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of auto burglaries in the Running Meadows neighborhood in Flint.

According to SCSO and neighborhood residents, a number of vehicles in the neighborhood have been burglarized, with a variety of objects taken.

Doorbell cameras have captured video and photos of the burglaries.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Residents also are advised to lock their vehicle doors.

