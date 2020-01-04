Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting that injured 1

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left at least one person injured.

According to SCSO, deputies were called to the area of the 2700 block of Old Gladewater Hwy. at about 2 a.m. Saturday by neighbors reporting hearing gunshots.

Deputies found physical evidence near the driveway of the residence and the crime scene was secured.

Shortly thereafter, deputies learned that a gunshot victim had been transported to an area hospital.

The victim was identified, and investigators confirmed that he was shot at the location on Old Gladewater Hwy. during an altercation with a known suspect.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.