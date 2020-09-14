Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning convenience store robbery

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning aggravated robbery at a convenience store in Tyler.

The robbery happened at about 3 a.m. Monday, according to Sergeant Larry Christian, public information officer.

According to investigators, a black male entered the store in the 8600 block of Hwy 64 East and pointed a gun at the clerk while demanding that the clerk hand over the contents of the cash register.

The suspect then fled in a southwest direction behind the store adjacent to CR 219.

He is described as a black male in his early to mid 20s with a medium build. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved hoodie, a face mask over his nose and mouth, and gray gloves.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.