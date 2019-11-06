Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests 34 parents for child support violation

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office led a roundup that resulted in 34 parents arrested for child support violation, according to a press release from the department, according to a press release.

A total of 13 law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation to locate and arrest noncompliant parents before they had a chance to leave their homes for the day.

“Caring for your children is the fundamental moral responsibility of any parent,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I commend everyone involved in holding those who attempt to evade child support accountable. Their efforts help ensure better care and better lives for Texas children.”

Parents who violated their child support could face up to six months in jail. Bonds posted by parents are paid to the custodial parents and children who are owed back child support.

Parents who have fallen behind on their child support payments – but are not subject to warrants for their arrest – should immediately contact the Attorney General’s Child Support Division at (800) 252-8014 to make payment arrangements.