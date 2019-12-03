Smith County Sheriff’s deputies in standoff with wanted man at Econo Lodge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are currently in a standoff with a man at the Econo Lodge on Loop 323, according to an individual in law enforcement.

Loop 323 is currently blocked off at Gentry as a SWAT team is being brought in by officials.

Deputies have taken a female into custody that was with the suspect. The man has locked the doors and is refusing to exit the vehicle. According to officials, he has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Several deputies are on scene and have repeatedly tried to get the man out of a car, but he is refusing to cooperate. It is unknown if the man is armed.

