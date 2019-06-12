BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man wanted for UT Tyler assault in April killed by Fort Worth police officers

Top Stories

Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for auto-theft suspect

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for auto-theft suspect

SMITH COUNTY (KETK) - The sheriff's office is searching for an auto-theft suspect that stole a Ford F-550 flatbed truck the morning of June 10th. 

The suspect is seen entering the property of Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Company located at 14264 State Hwy 64 West in Tyler. The suspect gained entry into the vehicle and drove away.

Officials are searching for the white truck with a Texas license plate BA7-9295.

The stolen truck was caught on surveillance on U.S. Hwy 259, north of Longview at 8:37 a.m. on June 10th. The suspect used a credit card left in the vehicle to purchase fuel at a convenience store.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late teens to early 20's, wearing a black "Hurley" baseball cap, blue t-shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News